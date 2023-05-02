NEW Leaked Videos Show Tucker Carlson Discussing His ‘Postmenopausal Fans’ and a ‘Yummy’ Woman

The fallout from Tucker Carlson’s Fox News ouster has led to the leak of videos showing crass comments the host made off the air.

In the days after Carlson was fired from the network, multiple reports claimed his ouster was in part fueled by network leadership learning, as the New York Times put it, of “highly offensive and crude remarks” Carlson made. The Times reported that they reviewed some off-air footage of Carlson talking about whether his “postmenopausal fans” will approve of his looks, as well as another video where he commented that someone else’s girlfriend was “yummy.”

Well, the liberal watchdog Media Matters has now obtained and published those videos. The new story comes after they published on Monday leaked footage of Carlson trashing Fox Nation — the network’s streaming platform.

It remains unclear where these videos came from. It defies logic that Fox News leadership would leak videos of an ex-host trashing the network’s vaunted streaming platform — to Media Matters of all places! It may be the case that Media Matters obtained the footage from the same source as the Times — whoever that may be.

In one video, Carlson comments about the woman he finds “yummy,” which also includes him flipping the bird at Media Matters because he accurately predicted they’d get this video of him someday.

“Hey, Media Matters for America, go fuck yourself!” He says. “That’s the first thing I wanna say tonight. Second thing is totally kidding. I don’t even know what his girlfriend looks like. And if I did, I would not find her yummy.”

Another clip showed Carlson talking to Fox Nation host Piers Morgan before an interview, during which, Carlson invites Morgan to chat about their “sexual techniques”:

MORGAN: It’s just great to have you on my show. I mean, I’ve been on yours enough times. It’s great. CARLSON: I think it’s totally cool. So let’s — is, if we’re going to talk about sex, I’d love to hit some of the fine points of technique, but, you know, but it’s your show. It’s totally up to you. MORGAN: We can certainly talk about your sexual technique, especially after your tanning testicles last week. CARLSON: Not mine! We’ll speak in more general terms, but I’ve got something to add.

And finally, here’s the ex-Fox host on the set of Tucker Carlson Today remarking, “I can never assess my appearance. I wait for my postmenopausal fans to weigh in on that.”

