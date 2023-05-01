WATCH: Leaked Footage Shows Tucker Carlson Trashing Fox News Streaming Platform

Leaked footage from the set of Tucker Carlson’s Fox Nation show revealed the former Fox News host trashing the network’s streaming platform.

The footage was leaked to leaked watchdog group Media Matters and shows Carlson on the phone with an unidentified person while on the set of his Tucker Carlson Today program.

The conversation appeared to coincide with Carlson’s interview with controversial influencer Andrew Tate, whose misogynistic views went viral last year, months before his arrest in Romania as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation. Although the video is not dated, Media Matters noted that Carlson’s interview with Tate aired in August 2022.

“I don’t want to be a slave to Fox Nation, which I don’t think that people watch anyway,” Carlson said on the call, which was on speaker phone. “We’re gonna — because, you know, I’m like a representative of the American media now, speaking to an exile in Romania and welcoming him back into the brotherhood of journalists.”

The back and fourth appeared to pertain to what Carlson was going to wear for the interview.

“Yeah. It would help us out if you wore a sweater though, because we asked him not to wear a suit,” an unidentified voice said on the call. “Like he was panicking about it and we said, ‘You don’t have to. Tucker’s gonna be looking casual. That’s just how our show looks.’ Is that okay?”

“I mean, this is airing on the nighttime show, and I want it to look official. I don’t want it to be like bro talk. You know what I mean?” Carlson said.

The unknown speaker on the phone insisted that if the interview went over 45 minutes, it would be uploaded to air on Fox Nation.

“But nobody’s gonna watch it on Fox Nation. Nobody watches Fox Nation because the site sucks. So I’d really like to just put the — dump the whole thing on YouTube,” Carlson said. “But anyway, that’s just my view. I’m just frustrated with — it’s hard to use that site. I don’t know why they’re not fixing it. It’s driving me insane. And they’re like making like Lifetime movies, but they don’t work on the infrastructure of the site. Like what? It’s crazy. And it drives me crazy cause it’s like we’re doing all this extra work and no one can find it.”

“It’s unbelievable, actually. I don’t know who runs that site,” Carlson said exasperated.

The unknown person on the call explained to Carlson that a “sizeable” portion of the interview would be played on Tucker’s Fox News show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, with the hopes that it would drive audience traffic to watch the full episode on Fox Nation.

“I know, but we’re doing our part. We’re like working like animals to produce all this content and the people in charge of it, whoever that guy’s — whatever his name is, like they’re ignoring the fact that the site doesn’t work and I think it’s like a betrayal of our efforts. That’s how I feel. So of course I resent it,” Carlson said.

Fox Nation produces a variety of shows with talent including Fox News stars as well as Nancy Grace, Kelsey Grammer, Roseanne Barr, and actor Kevin Costner.

When Carlson signed a new contract with Fox in 2021, he expanded his presence on Fox Nation with documentaries and a flagship show — Tucker Carlson Today — airing three times per week. That is, until he was ousted from the network last week.

