NEW POLL: Most White Women Without College Think Biden Didn’t Legitimately Beat Trump in 2020

A majority of White women without college degrees falsely believe that President Joe Biden did not legitimately defeat then-President Donald Trump in 2020.

Respondents to a new The Economist/YouGov Poll poll released this week were asked “Would you say that Joe Biden legitimately won the election, or not?”

President Biden defeated Trump in an electoral landslide that has been reaffirmed over and over by state officials from his own party. But despite that fact, the poll showed sharp partisan divides on the question.

While 95 percent of Democrats and 61 percent of independents said “yes” Biden did legitimately defeat Trump, only 23 percent of Republicans recognized this verifiable fact. Seventy-seven percent said “no,” President Biden did not legitimately beat Trump.

That does leave a disturbingly large minority — 39 percent — of independents who believe that President Biden did not legitimately beat Trump.

The false belief that Trump won the 2020 election is widespread among Republicans — a belief that fueled the January 6 Capitol insurrection. And in another recent poll, a whopping 82 percent of Fox News viewers said believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

That same poll also found that “More than two-thirds of Republicans (68%), compared to 26% of independents and 6% of Democrats, believe that the election was stolen from Trump.”

Very similar splits were evident across other political categories, like 2020 vote and ideology.

But among other non-political subgroups — like gender, race, age, income, region, and urban/rural/suburb — only one group featured a majority who held that false view. A full 51 percent of White women with no college degree said Biden did not legitimately beat Trump. Only 29 percent of college-educated White women held the same view.

And in the same poll, White women with no college degree were twice as likely — at 18 percent — as college-educated White women to say that Trump will be “reinstated” to the presidency this year. White men with or without college degrees were much less likely to hold that belief, at 11 percent and seven percent respectively.

