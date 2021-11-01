A new national poll from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) published on Monday shows that 31 percent of Americans believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. That figure includes an overwhelming 82 percent of Americans who trust Fox News more than any other media outlet, 97 percent of those who trust One America News Network and Newsmax, and two-thirds of Republicans generally.

The poll also finds that 30 percent of Republicans believe violence may be needed to resolve domestic issues in the United States. Only 17 percent of Independents and 11 percent of Democrats felt the same way.

The PRRI’s 12th annual American Values Survey focused on the impact of former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 U.S. election was stolen and other conspiracy theories that fueled the January 6th U.S. Capitol insurrection. In total, 18 percent of the 2,508 adults sampled across all 50 states said they agreed with the statement: “Because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.”

The survey, which also looked at questions regarding American identity, pluralism in the U.S. and American exceptionalism, found that only 29 percent of Republicans believe life has “changed for the better” since the 1950s – a substantial decrease from 46 percent in 2020. 70 percent of Republicans say “American culture and way of life have changed for the worse” since the 1950s compared to 63 percent Democrats who think that American culture has improved with strides made in civil rights, women’s rights and LGBT rights since the 1950s.

“There’s a kind of wistfulness and nostalgia, the power of the mythical past,” said Robert Jones, the founder and CEO of the PRRI, while explaining of the results. “It is an ethno-religious identity, it is a white Christian America and specifically a white Protestant America that people are harkening back to.”

“I’m not an alarmist by nature, but I’m deeply disturbed by these numbers,” Jones added, saying that large numbers of Americans who see violence as a plausible national remedy should be seen as a “serious threat to democracy.”

