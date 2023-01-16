New Poll Shows DeSantis Beating Biden in 2024 and Trump Losing Rematch of 2020 Race

A new poll shows Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) defeating Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup while the president would prevail in a rematch with former President Donald Trump.

Trump is currently the only declared candidate for the White House in 2024. He announced his candidacy a week after the 2022 midterms in November. DeSantis is keeping his cards close to his vest while Biden has said he will announce a decision soon.

It is unclear if the controversy surrounding Biden’s handling of classified documents after his time as vice president will weigh on whether or not the president runs for re-election.

In a new poll released by WPA Intelligence, DeSantis leads Biden among likely voters while Trump trails his White House successor. A survey conducted from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8 among 1,035 likely voters asked them a series of questions about the three potential candidates.

Respondents were asked whether they viewed each of the three either favorably or unfavorably. Trump was the least popular among the trio.

Trump was viewed favorably by 39% of the poll’s respondents and unfavorably by 60% for a net unfavorability rating of -21%. The former president was the least popular among young and minority likely voters.

Biden, meanwhile, was viewed favorably by 45% of likely voters and unfavorably by 55% of the poll’s respondents. His net unfavorably rating was -10%.

DeSantis, who was reelected governor of Florida in November in a landslide, was the only candidate with a net positive favorability rating of +2%. Forty-one percent of likely voters said they viewed him favorably while 39% sai they viewed him unfavorably.

When asked who they would vote for in a hypothetical race between Biden and Trump, respondents chose the president by a margin of 8 points at 49% to 41%.

Asked the same question in a hypothetical matchup between DeSantis and Biden, voters picked Florida’s governor over the president by a three-point margin – 45% to 42%. The result is within the poll’s margin of error.

The WPA Intelligence poll reported a margin of error at +/- 3 percentage points.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com