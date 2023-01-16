Matt Lewis Warns On MSNBC: Democrats Facing Major ‘Momentum Shift’ As It Looks Like Biden Tried to ‘Hide’ Docs Scandal

Senior Columnist for The Daily Beast, Matt Lewis, argued on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Monday that “momentum” is swinging away from the Democrats due to President Joe Biden’s classified documents debacle, which he warned is beginning to look to the American people like a cover-up.

Lewis made his remarks after co-host Mika Brzezinski quoted from his recent article titled, “Democrats Quickly Got Tired of Appearing Competent.”

“’Their streak of being the competent party was bound to screech to a halt at some point,’” quoted Brzezinski.

“I’m crying,” she added, still laughing from an earlier joke.

Brzezinski continued reading from Lewis’s piece and then turned to her co-host Joe Scarborough and commented:

And Joe, this is where I just wonder if there is more to it. When they first discovered the documents, they should have been transparent. The question is, why weren’t there? Why wasn’t there transparency? Did the DOJ or the National Archives or was there some concern that they should do a full search and then see what they have and then share it? I think it’s a mistake. Right. But I wonder why that decision was made from the get go, Right. Not to say something.

“I don’t understand. And that’s why I’m asking why the staff did what the staff did. Matt Lewis. You know, this isn’t like Donald Trump putting his arms around all this, going, ‘mine, mine, mine,’” Scarborough continued.

“Why do they keep discovering documents? And let me just say it again. Why don’t they put it out. Admiral Kirby, who has dealt with classified documents his entire life. And to have him go out and just give a complete rundown top to bottom. So there are no questions because I love transparency. Let’s investigate Trump. Let’s investigate Biden. I’m quite confident that ends very badly for Donald Trump,” concluded Scarborough after a lengthy comment.

“Yeah, I think so, Joe. Look, since it’s NFL, it was NFL wildcard weekend. I guess it still is Monday night. I’ll use this football analogy. Momentum swings. I think they’re real. I don’t know if it’s like a psychological supernatural, but momentum swings really matter,” Lewis replied.

“You know, once a team can be on defense for half the game and then all of a sudden something happens and it shifts the momentum. And I think that happens in politics to, remember the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, I think really set off this chain reaction where Democrats were on their heels for maybe six months to a year, and then they kind of got their mojo back,” he continued, adding:

And Democrats really, I think, established this brand as being the competent, sane, decent party. And that lasted through the midterms. And I think it culminated with these Republicans sort of displaying their dysfunction with that very chaotic election of Kevin McCarthy as speaker. And now we have this momentum shift. And I think it is very, very damaging. Again, what happened here with these classified documents really erodes and undermines not just the momentum, but the brand that the Democrats had been building up, being the not only the competent party, but the decent and honest party.

“Yeah, And, you know, it looks like they were trying to kind of hide that and cover that up until after the midterms. So I think, you know, we’ll see if this is a momentum shift that lasts well into 2023. But it’s off the year after stringing together several very, very good months. They’re off to a bad, bad start in 2023,” Lewis concluded.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

