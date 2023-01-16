McCarthy Admits He ‘Always Had a Few Questions’ About George Santos’ Resume

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) admitted on Monday that he “always had a few questions” about the now infamous resume of Rep. George Santos (R-NY).

A New York Times investigation revealed Santos had lied about everything from his education to his work history while campaigning. Since then, Santos has been caught peddling other bizarre lies and multiple Republicans have called for him to resign. But Santos claims he’s not going anywhere.

Speaking to MSNBC on Monday, McCarthy admitted he was never entirely sold on the resume Santos presented.

“I always had a few questions about it,” McCarthy said about the background of Santos. The speaker made clear, however, that he never knew anything for sure about his fellow Republican’s supposed resume.

McCarthy was asked about a specific report accusing a Santos staffer of pretending to be McCarthy’s chief of staff over the phone during the campaign. McCarthy chuckled at the story and said he was aware of it later but offered few other details.

“You know, I didn’t know about that. It happened — they corrected it, but I was not notified about that until a later date,” he said.

Pushed further, McCarthy admitted he spoke to Santos about the situation, but did not reveal what was said.

“Yeah, I didn’t know about it until a later date though,” he said when asked if he confronted Santos.

MSNBC correspondent Ali Vitali predicted far more questions about the future of Santos for McCarthy and leadership after the new admission of long-held skepticism.

“When you see Speaker McCarthy there say ‘I always had a few questions,’ I think one of the natural questions that we might have for him and others in leadership are, okay, why did you have those questions and why weren’t they asked before this person started running of even once they won, but before they were seated?” Vitali said.

