New York City’s SantaCon Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Bad news for SantaCon fans, New York City’s annual festive pub crawl has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Of course, this can also be interpreted as good news for those who dread the emergence of drunk Santas year after year.

Organizers of the annual event announced the news on the SantaCon website.

“All of the reindeer got the ‘rona, so the elves have advised Santa to hold off on the in-person merriment,” the message read. “There is no SantaCon NYC this year.”

The organizers then suggested some ways to celebrate instead, including donating to Helping Hearts NYC, playing a drinking game, and watching old footage of past SantaCons.

Fox Anchor Julie Banderas reported on the news, later adding, “I will not miss SantaCon one bit … a bunch of wasted Santas, I will not miss them.”

The notorious event is advertised as a charitable one, but is generally despised by locals, as it’s known for the rowdy crowds it attracts throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn.

“2020: the year there was no SantaCon. Remain home and stay on the good list!” the announcement added. “We are all in this together so keep the spirit alive, we have to socially distance and wear a mask. Looking forward to 2021.”

