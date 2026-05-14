President Donald Trump went into detail about his new insult for Democrats on Thursday, explaining his thought process to Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Trump sat down with Hannity to discuss his ongoing summit with China and his discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping. At one point in the interview, Trump discussed his potential deal with Xi surrounding the Chinese purchase of U.S. soybeans. He then went on a brief tangent about farmers and the recently passed farm bill, before slamming Democrats for their opposition to the legislation.

“I must have gotten 95% of the farm vote. And by the way, we just signed the farm bill. We just approved the farm bill in Congress, which a lot of people thought was not going to happen,” he said. “You know, the Democrats are against farmers. I say, how can they be against– add that to the men in women’s sports. The Democrats are against farmers, can you believe it? So, anyway. They’re defective.”

He then told Hannity he “came up with a new name” for his opponents, saying he wasn’t sure whether to say it during their sit-down. After sharing his linguistic invention, the president explained to Hannity how he had conceived of it.

TRUMP: I came up with a new name, I don’t know if I should– HANNITY: Oh, I know which one it is. TRUMP: Dumocrats. Because they’re dumb. They’re dumb. It’s D-U-M. I got rid of the B. So you’re only changing one letter, right? E goes, and the U comes. It’s a Dumocrat. HANNITY: You know you take up more space in people’s heads than any one person on the face of this Earth, right? You live rent free. TRUMP: Yeah. I was talking about a guy, Hakeem Jeffries. He’s a very low IQ individual, and I talked about him. I said, “He’s a dumb guy. He’s a Dumocrat.” And I said, “Whoa, what a great name for this.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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