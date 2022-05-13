New York Times Lists Shannon Bream Books As Best-Sellers

The New York Times has listed books by Fox News anchor Shannon Bream as best-sellers, announced Fox News Media on Thursday.

The Women of the Bible Speak, which was released in March 2021, “has sold roughly half a million copies since its debut last year following a 107 percent spike in sales surrounding Mother’s Day,” according to Fox News. The book explores the significant roles women in the New Testament play. The women include Queen Esther, Jael, Deborah and Miriam.

The Mothers and Daughter of the Bible Speak, which was released this past March, has sold almost 200,000 copies, excluding bulk sales, since its release, according to Fox News. The book stated it is about “the lives of biblical women to see how God’s plans can turn our worlds upside down.” The women include Jochebed, Rebekah and Michal.

The Women of the Bible Speak “spent 16 consecutive weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, five of which at number one, and has been among the top 10 books since Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak was published,” per Fox News.

The books were published by Fox News Books, which is the publishing house of Fox News Media and has existed since 2020, publishing four books.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com