White House Gets Mocked For Tweeting ‘There Was No Vaccine Available’ When Biden Took Office: ‘Disinformation, It Burns’
The White House has come under fire for tweeting that “there was no vaccine available” against Covid-19 when President Joe Biden took office.
“When President Biden took office, millions were unemployed and there was no vaccine available. In the last 15 months, the economy has created 8.3M jobs and the unemployment rate stands at 3.6% — the fastest decline in unemployment to start a President’s term ever recorded,” tweeted The White House.
When President Biden took office, millions were unemployed and there was no vaccine available.
In the last 15 months, the economy has created 8.3M jobs and the unemployment rate stands at 3.6% — the fastest decline in unemployment to start a President’s term ever recorded.
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 12, 2022
The first Covid-19 vaccine in the United States began being administered in December 2020, when Donald Trump was in office.
Twitter users, including Fox News anchor John Roberts, fact-checked and/or ridiculed the White House.
Who’s manning the @WhiteHouse Twitter account? Delete this false tweet. Biden himself has said 8% of seniors had gotten the vaccine on the day he took office. Biden was one of them. —> https://t.co/ojDmn1DNIQ https://t.co/V7z07DHQ90
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 13, 2022
I wonder if Nina Jankowicz might have something to say about this claim:
“there was no vaccine available”@POTUS received his 2nd dose of COVID vaccine on Jan. 11 – 9 days before his inauguration. https://t.co/jwaSJlNuWj
— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 13, 2022
Disinformation. https://t.co/xaeNdOaQw0
— Tony Katz (@tonykatz) May 13, 2022
Disinformation from the White House, there were already 900,000 shots being administered per day when Biden took office https://t.co/YqZ95Jzmv9
— Gates McGavick (@GatesMcgavick) May 13, 2022
The people who want to control misinformation from being spread Tweeted this out without mentioning Biden got a dose of the vaccine before he was sworn in. https://t.co/pNcQMToxmX
— Libertarian Party OH (@LPOhio) May 13, 2022
The disinformation, it burns https://t.co/1DiPJYrdvE
— Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) May 13, 2022
HHS is proposing rulemaking on covid misinformation… https://t.co/fplcs6HXvd
— Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) May 13, 2022
“Throughout the history of the twentieth century, many supporters of fascist ideologies regarded political lies as truth incarnated in their leader…
This history continues in the present, when lies again seem to increasingly replace empirical truth.”#disinfo https://t.co/mSwSSZ20w7
— Pranesh Prakash (@pranesh) May 13, 2022
Come on. The vaccination effort hadn’t been going for very long, but 884,908 had received at least one shot by January 19, 2021, the day before Biden took office. https://t.co/p3ufNXoW0A
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 13, 2022
By Jan. 20, 2021, the day Joe Biden became president, 16.5 million Americans had already been vaccinated.
Including Joe Biden. https://t.co/49KNfOnRFM
— Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) May 13, 2022
FWIW, Biden got two doses of the vaccine before being sworn-in as president. https://t.co/kN7wpvKVpW https://t.co/S43aDFKaT4
— Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) May 13, 2022
If you ask Google News for stories in the last 24 hours on the @WhiteHouse‘s claim 16 hours ago of “no vaccine available” when President Biden came into office, it returns… one story:https://t.co/EflsOuZ4m9 pic.twitter.com/xuAbgOUQSN
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) May 13, 2022
Disinformation or nah? https://t.co/FiuWTJbGmD
— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) May 13, 2022
Biden was vaccinated when Trump was president LOL https://t.co/F4Gfb6pDfF pic.twitter.com/VxDhbT5wYl
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 13, 2022
Whoa, White House spreading misinformation.
Also, more pedantic point here: The number of unemployed people in the United States today is ~5.9 million, which, last I checked, is still “millions.” https://t.co/HbWEfijUWx
— Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) May 13, 2022
🤷♂️😚☕️ https://t.co/LH9L7BCtug pic.twitter.com/gyNmWZAI4i
— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) May 13, 2022
