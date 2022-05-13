The White House has come under fire for tweeting that “there was no vaccine available” against Covid-19 when President Joe Biden took office.

“When President Biden took office, millions were unemployed and there was no vaccine available. In the last 15 months, the economy has created 8.3M jobs and the unemployment rate stands at 3.6% — the fastest decline in unemployment to start a President’s term ever recorded,” tweeted The White House.

The first Covid-19 vaccine in the United States began being administered in December 2020, when Donald Trump was in office.

Twitter users, including Fox News anchor John Roberts, fact-checked and/or ridiculed the White House.

