New York Times Under Fire for Hiring Freelancers Who Praised Hitler, Hamas

The New York Times has come under fire for hiring freelancers who praised Adolf Hitler and the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hamas.

A videographer, Soliman Hijjy, has a history of praising Hitler, who was responsible for the deaths of 6 million Jews during the Holocaust.

In 2012, Hijjy posted on Facebook, “How great you are Hitler.”

In 2018, Hijjy posted on Facebook, “And I’m in tune like Hitler during the [H]olocaust … May Allah have mercy on you…”

Also in 2018, Hijjy lauded Hamas firing rockets from Gaza toward Israel as “resistance.”

A photographer, Hosam Salem, has a history of praising terrorism against Israel.

In a 2011 Facebook post, he applauded a bus bombing in Jerusalem.

“Resistance.. We will carry the wound and bandage it as we go..! Between the threat of the occupation and a wide operation and the resistance of the resistance.. Gaza is on a hot tin! A Zionist was killed and twenty-five Israelis were wounded, when an explosive device exploded near an Israeli bus in West Jerusalem..!,” Salem wrote in Arabic.

In 2014, Salem praised Hamas for capturing and killing Israeli soldier Oron Shaul.

He wrote in Arabic, “…there is no consolation for the cowards .. Resistance captured a Zionist soldier .. Glory be to Allah, who changes all conditions … Praise be to Allah, Praise be to Allah!”

Between 2014 and 2015, Salem applauded terrorism acts including one where an American teenager, Ezra Schwartz, was killed.

These revelations by pro-Israel media watchdog HonestReporting comes weeks after the Times severed ties with producer and stringer Fady Hanona over his history of anti-Semitism. He had also worked with The Guardian, VICE News, and the BBC.

Regarding Hijjy and Salem, a Times spokesperson told HonestReporting that the outlet “reviewed these concerns and taken appropriate action.”

