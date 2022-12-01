New Zealand Prime Minister Goes Viral for Shutting Down Reporter’s Sexist Question Asking if She Met With Finland’s PM Since They’re ‘Similar in Age’

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shot down a reporter’s sexist question asking if she met with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin since they’re “similar in age” and have “a lot of common stuff.”

“Are you two meeting just because you’re similar in age and you’ve got a lot of common stuff there, you know, when you got into politics and stuff?” reporter Joey Dwyer of the Kiwi radio station Newstalk ZB. “Or can Kiwis actually expect to see more deals between our two countries down the line?”

Ardern took issue with Dwyer’s question.

“My first question is I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked [former U.S. President] Barack Obama and [former New Zealand Prime Minister] John Key and if they met because they were of similar age,” said a smiling Ardern. “We of course have a higher proportion of men in politics. It’s reality. But because two women meet, it’s not simply because of their gender.”

Ardern went on to explain the relationship between Helsinki and Wellington.

She said that Finnish exports into New Zealand are worth more than $335 million and that Finland has electronics company Nokia, “biofuels, even basic industrial wares that we use in our buildings. You won’t be aware that a large number of our elevators come out of Finland, agricultural machinery.”

Finland, on the other hand, according to Ardern imports more than $8 million in “mostly wine and beef.”

Marin answered, “We are meeting because we’re prime ministers, of course.” She went on to explain the need to enhance the Finnish-Kiwi relationship.

