President Donald Trump is considering pulling his “complete and total endorsement” for a Republican candidate over a sex scandal, according to a new report.

The Daily Caller reported on Friday that Trump is considering backing off his endorsement of former Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, who is running for the House, according to a source and advisor close to the White House.

The source pointed to Republican Tony Gonzales as the primary reason for concern about Lamb. Gonzales is one of multiple lawmakers to be caught up in sex-related controversies recently. Gonzales resigned from Congress last month after admitting to an affair with a staffer who had since committed suicide.

Democrat Eric Swalwell also recently resigned from Congress and suspended his California gubernatorial campaign after facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, including drugging and rape, which he has denied.

“So far, the only federal candidate who had the president’s endorsement and lost this cycle was Tony Gonzales following the revelations of his sexual abuse scandal, so they’re very sensitive to the same thing happening with Mark Lamb, who is facing similar accusations,” the source told Daily Caller. “They’ve pulled endorsements before, and they have a strong alternative candidate in the race, Daniel Keenan, who is closely aligned with the president and his agenda.”

The Arizona Republic reported on Wednesday about alleged messages sent by Lamb to women before and after serving as sheriff, some in which prosecutions are threatened if the details of the conversations got out.

According to the Arizona Republic:

Digital evidence reviewed by The Republic found the Arizona lawman invited intimate encounters and indulged a yearslong habit of sexting that he later denied or sought to conceal, sometimes with threats or intimidation. Interviews and screen captures of photos, chats, social media posts and emails shared with The Republic stand in contrast to the image Lamb has built across a decade in public life.

Lamb was accused of sharing sexual messages and even nude photos to women he met through his campaigns, contrasting greatly with his campaign’s focus on his Mormon faith and family.

Lamb has denied the accusations and his campaign has called them “baseless and harmful.”

Trump backed Lamb last month to represent Arizona’s 5th congressional district in a Truth Social post.

“Mark Lamb has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Congressman from Arizona’s 5th Congressional District – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” the president wrote at the time.

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