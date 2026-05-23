Trump Taunts Heckler During His Anti-Trans Rant As Security Drags Them Away

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump taunted a heckler who interrupted his familiar rant about transgender athletes, telling the protester to “Go home to mommy!” as they were ejected and his fans chanted and cheered.

Trump held a rally in Suffern, New York on Friday night that featured many familiar scenes, including protesters and his trademark one-man skits bashing trans athletes.

Those elements combined as he delighted the rally crowd with what he called “the swimming thing” — but was interrupted by a heckler:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Don’t do the swimming thing, so I’ll do the swiming thing, too. Alright, I’ll just…

No, a young Olympian, very beautiful Olympian swimmer. And, you know, it’s sort of like the pyramid, all the great people, they swim against each other from the time they’re five years old, you just work that way, they’re better.

Whether it’s golfers or players, baseball, football, football players, you were great when you were four years old and you could throw a ball better than anybody else.

But the truth is, it always works that way. This young woman looking for the Olympics. And she knows all the girls on the right and all the girls on left, and she stands and she’s so proud. She wants to qualify. And she’s really a champion swimmer. And she looks to the left. You’ve heard the story. And she sees six girls. And she know every one of them. She looks over there. Hi, hi, how you doing?

She hates him because, you know, they’re competitors, but she says hi. Then she looks on the left and she sees six people.

And she noticed five of them, but there’s a person just on her right who’s gigantic. It’s a gigantic person, and she’s looking up at him, at her, excuse me.

That could be the end of my political career. That could be, you cannot do that. You cannot, you can not say looking up at him because, so she’s looking up her.

Oh my gosh, she’s so, she so big. I’ve never seen anyone, and he has a wingspan sort of the size of Shaquille O’Neal.

(INAUDIBLE HECKLING).

Go home to mom! Go home! Take him home to Mommy! He’s going to be in trouble.

(CHEERS, USA CHANTS).

You know what he doesn’t say is his mom’s watching the television right now, and she’s loving it.

Anyway, so you have this person, and you know what happened. The story is very, very famous, actually, that she was very severely injured. You know, what injured her? Wind burn. Because he went by her so fast that she got tremendous wind burn in the pool.