‘F*CK YOU!’ Trump Fans Verbally Assail Hecklers Protesting Over ICE, ‘War Cimres’ At Trump Rally

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Social media videos show Trump supporters cursing at and shouting down hecklers who protested President Donald Trump’s deportation forces and “war crimes” during a rally Friday night.

Trump held a rally in Suffern, New York on Friday night that featured many familiar scenes, including protesters and his trademark one-man skits bashing trans athletes.

Protesters interrupted Trump several times, and social media video clips posted by the Sunrise Movement showed the hecklers protesting funding for ICE and the Iran War, with one holding a sign calling the president a “War Criminal.”

But the president’s supporters shouted, cursed, and demanded the hecklers “sit down” as security reacted.

The videos cover two passages from Trump’s speech, The first is from Trump’s introduction of county official Bruce Blakeman (R-NY):

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You know, when he ran years ago, he ran in Nassau… PROTESTER: You should be ashamed of yourself! You should be ashamed of yourself!! (INAUDIBLE) PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: They said, “You got to be kidding. It doesn’t happen.” No Republican wins in Nassau. and he ran and he won… TRUMP CROWD: BOO! Screw you! SIT DOWN! SIT DOWN! SHUT UP! PROTESTER: (HECKLING INDISTINCTLY) PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You better watch yourself. You better watch yourself, Kathy.

About 20 minutes later, another heckler interrupted Trump’s anti-trans swimming routine and taunted the protester as the crowd joined in:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: She’s so big. I’ve never seen anyone, and he has a wingspan sort of the size of Shaquille O’Neal. PROTESTER: Donald Trump! You’re separating families! PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Go home to mom! CROWD: F*CK YOU! PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Go home! Take him home to Mommy! He’s going to be in trouble. (CHEERS, USA CHANTS). You know what he doesn’t say is his mom’s watching the television right now, and she’s loving it.

Watch above via Sunrise Movement and White House Press Pool.

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