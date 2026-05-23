Patton Oswalt Tries to School Bill Maher on ‘Placating’ Trump: ‘He Hates Himself’

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Comedian Patton Oswalt tried to school comedian and pundit Bill Maher on the futility of trying to placate President Donald Trump by being nice to him, claiming as soon as you do that he’ll stop respecting you.

Maher has long been a critic of Trump, including a satirical bet lampooning the “Birther” obsession that resulted in a $5 million lawsuit from Trump.

But Maher attempted a “Nixon goes to China” moment by having dinner with Trump at the White House — an event he frequently describes with pride at his own open-mindedness. While the host continues to criticize Trump, he also makes a point of listing out areas of agreement.

Oswalt was a guest on Thursday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, host Dean Obeidallah contrasted Maher’s outreach with the defiance of ousted Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

But Oswalt said the reason “placating” Trump doesn’t work is that “he hates himself” and immediately loses respect for people who suck up to him:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: It’s also interesting that the people who try to suck up to Trump or try to make some amends at some point, it doesn’t work out. Look at Bill Maher. I know you know, Bill, you know he goes to have dinner with him. And at first is saying sort of nice things about Trump. And then Trump just turns on him anyway. Like you can’t win with him. I don’t know what people don’t get that lesson. PATTON OSWALT: Exactly, the reason that Trump is turning on Bill Maher is because Bill tried to, I’m sure with good intentions, tried to placate him and you can’t do that with him. By defying Trump, this is going to sound kind of weird, Colbert and Kimmel, yeah, Trump hates them but he hates them because they don’t love him. He wants them to love him. And then the minute they love him, he has zero respect for them because deep down he hates himself. You just have to stick with your guns and just go, yeah, this guy sucks. You know, in the long run, it will pay out. And anyone, anyone who does business with Trump, you would just think basic greed would make you want to defy him. Because anyone that does business with him, you get destroyed!

Watch above via SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show.

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