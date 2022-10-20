Newsmax Host Suggests AOC Has ‘Mental Health Issues’: Might Need to ‘Do a Wellness Check’ Following Dance Video

Newsmax host John Bachman took aim at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) over a video that showed the congresswoman dancing as protestors chanted against her.

During a Wednesday event in New York, the crowd began chanting “AOC has got to go,” and “Fuck Joe Biden,” to which Ocasio-Cortez began a sort of seated dancing.

On the Thursday edition of John Bachman Now on Newsmax TV, the host cited the video as evidence that Ocasio-Cortez could possibly have mental health issues.

The AOC video has been shared relentlessly on Twitter, the Newsmax clip not as far and wide. It features Bachman discussing the chanting and dancing moment with commentator Dave Rubin.

Newsmax anchor: "I don’t know if we need to do a wellness check on AOC or if we can actually make fun of this, she might have some mental health issues." Dave Rubin then affects a high-pitched Latina accent to mock AOC. pic.twitter.com/MSZCLuqxHr — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 20, 2022

“Congresswoman AOC is not very popular in her home district these days. Finally, she broke last night,” Bachman said before airing the video.

Bachman said, “I don’t know if we need to do a wellness check on AOC or if we can actually make fun of this. She might have some mental health issues there, but let’s just pretend she’s saying for the sake of the argument here, which is the cringier moment — her Ricky Ricardo impersonation or her dance moves?”

Rubin launched into an impersonation of Ocasio-Cortez’s Bronx accent, which didn’t quite land in the way he expected.

“Look, everyone’s had it with the wokesters. I hope and pray that her district flips. There is a chance — there’s a chance all over the place,” Rubin said.

“That moment where the squad took over and the racism took over and the drag queens and all of this stuff took over, it’s in the mirror now. It’s in the back mirror. And we can say A-O-C- you later,” Rubin concluded.

Listen above via John Bachman Now on Newsmax TV.

