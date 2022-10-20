WATCH: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Mockingly Dances to Protesters’ Chants of ‘AOC Has Got to Go!’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) danced mockingly amid chants calling for her ouster from Congress.

At a Wednesday night event in her district, which includes parts of Queens and The Bronx, protesters could be heard chanting “AOC has got to go!” People held signs that read “WAKE UP New York,” “AGENDA 2030: U.N. IS DIRTY, SAVE HUMANITY” and “FUCK JOE BIDEN.”

Ocasio-Cortez could be seen sitting on a stage and moving her shoulders and arms, followed by taking a drink of water. Moments later, she pointed at someone and said, “Very classy, sir. Thank you.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who has been in Congress since 2019, is facing Republican Tina Forte in what is a safe Democratic district.

Conservative Gen Z activist Danny De Urbina posted a video of the raucous moment.

Ocasio-Cortez has a history of showing off her dance moves. As a student at Boston University, she imitated the famous dance scene in The Breakfast Club. She even did a quick dance outside her congressional office shortly after taking office.

