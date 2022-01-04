New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined CNN’s New Day on Tuesday morning and defended his decision to keep kids in schools despite the surging cases of Covid-19 in the city.

CNN anchor Briana Keilar kicked the interview off by asking Adams about how he is getting along with the city’s teachers union. Adams pushed back right away, saying, “we are not in a battle with the teachers union” and that despite a “difference of opinion on one issue” he has a great relationship with Micheal Mulgrew — the union’s president.

Adams continued: “We cannot feed into hysteria. This is traumatizing our children. The way adults are responding to Covid is having a negative impact on our children.”

Keilar pushed back, arguing that Covid-19 safety regulations is not just “one issue,” it’s “the issue” between Adams and the teachers union and it “can’t be dismissed.”

Adams, refusing to entertain the question, simply responded: “Yes, it can.” The mayor then repeated that “adults must stop traumatizing children.”

Keilar followed up by noting that “we’re seeing a lot of kids hospitalized” and asking, “what do you say to parents who are concerned?”

Adams stayed on message, arguing that children are “safer in school” than anywhere else.

He concluded: “Strand after strand, we can’t continue to stop our children from developing socially and academically. And the support that they need, so we have to learn how to live with Covid and live with Covid with a safe way, and that’s what I’m going to do. I’m not going to allow the hysteria to prevent the future of my children.”

