Trump Blurts ‘I’m the Boss!’ to Laughter From World Leaders at G7 Summit

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World leaders laughed when President Donald Trump showed up to a meeting at the G7 Summit and blurted out, “I’m the boss!”

The president has been attending the 52nd Group of 7 (G7) Summit at Evian-le-Bains in France this week, participating in bilateral and multilateral meetings that have prompted many photo ops.

On Wednesday morning, G7 leaders gather with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) officials for a working session entitled “Promoting balanced, shared and sustainable economic growth.”

French President Emmanuel Macron began the meeting by noting that Trump was late, but they’d get started anyway. Several minutes later, Trump arrived, cracked about being the boss, offered to let the TV cameras stay, and complained about the heat:

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON: We have to catch the president of Korea, President Lula and President Ruto. FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON: All right. President Trump will arrive in a while, but I suggest in order to try to (INAUDIBLE) everything to try to start. I wait for President Lula and President Lee. And Georgia is arriving as well. She was with us. FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON: I will just make a short introduction and if you could frame our discussion it would be very good. And we have President Lee. Thank you. Thank you very much. Thank you. The president of Korea. Thank you. So as we are waiting… When you want to take the floor and request, you press the button on your left. When I give you the floor, you press a button on the right. It’s a great added value. I’m happy to. UNIDENTIFIED: Well, I wish I’d known that a couple of days ago. FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON: Oh, hello, President. There he goes. Hello! PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I’m the boss! (LAUGHTER) FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON: How are you? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Good, thank you. FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON: OK, thank you, dear colleagues. We have a photo? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Would you like to stay for the meeting? It’s OK with me. PRESS AIDE: Thank you press. We have to go! PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Thank you very much. (PRESS IS USHERED OUT). PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: It’s too hot in here. Do they have a little air conditioning here?

Watch above via G7 2026.

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