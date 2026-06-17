Fox’s Peter Doocy Reads Damning Trump Tweet About Iran Back to President in Stunning Moment

Fox News’s chief White House correspondent Peter Doocy pressed President Donald Trump on Wednesday during a press conference at the G7 about the pitfalls of negotiating with Iran – including by using an old quote from Trump to illustrate the point.

Doocy asked, “I just want to ask you about this — a wise man once said, in January of 2020, ‘Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation.’ That wise man–”

“Who said that?” asked Trump as Doocy noted, “Donald Trump.”

“That’s what I thought you were going to say,” Trump quipped.

“How do you go back to the United States and convince a skeptical American public that this deal–” Doocy pressed as Trump jumped in.

“Well, look, here they lost militarily, okay? It’s very tough, because I know that no matter what — if I would go, by the way, if I’d go another three or four weeks, those same people that are critical would say he went too long, he shouldn’t have, you know — no matter what,” Trump replied, launching into an attack on the media:

If they raised the white flag of surrender, and if they said, “Praise be to Allah, Donald Trump is the greatest president ever, we totally concede, we totally give up, this war is over, we have failed” — The New York Times and CNN and a couple of others — they’re not all that dishonest — they’d say Iran had a great victory, okay? And they practically do that. You know, it’s amazing — when we knocked out their last ship, they had 159 ships, when we knocked out their ship, the Times refused to do a story on it. They said, “What would you do? They don’t have a Navy.” And you don’t want to do a story on them — they don’t have an Air Force, you don’t want to… We need a fair press. And that’s why they’re all doing so badly, because they lost credibility. When I won in a landslide and I had 93 percent bad press, they’d take good stories about me and make them bad. But the only reason that happened is because they have so little — the media has so little credibility — that the people voted for me. Ninety-three percent of the stories — on network, ABC is horrible, I think ABC is the worst, NBC’s terrible, and CBS is terrible, CNN obviously — and I never get good stories, no matter what I do. I could do the greatest thing, I won’t get a good story on this. I’ll get it from fair media, I get it all over the world, they’re running good, but no matter what I do, I’m going to get bad press. I know that.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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