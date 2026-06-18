MS NOW’s Jen Psaki Confronts Ossoff With Masturbatory Trump Attack: ‘Quite a Nickname!’

MS NOW host and former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki confronted Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) with President Donald Trump’s masturbation-related insult and asked for his reaction to it.

Trump waded in on the issue of Georgia’s Senate election with a Truth Social post praising Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) and deploying a schoolyard attack on Ossoff’s name that was both exclamatory and masturbatory:

So happy for highly respected Congressman Mike Collins. He will win his Senate Race in Georgia against a pathetic failed Dumocrat Senator, Os(jerk!)off, who is a joke in D.C. Nobody even knows who he is!!! I’ll be doing Big TRUMP Rallies for Mike in Georgia! President DJT

On Wednesday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, Psaki noted the attack as an indication the Georgia race is on Trump’s mind, and asked Ossoff what he thought of the attack:

PSAKI: Thanks for being here.

So the general election has started. Now, as you are well aware, you put a video out today. You’ve been out there in public today. What should the American public has just tuning in to this know about your opponent, Mike Collins?

OSSOFF: Yeah. Ladies and gentlemen, you’re going to get to know Mike Collins very well over the next few months. And of course, to begin with, he is pro-war. He is pro-tariff. He’s pro-cutting your healthcare.

He’s also a notorious bigot and anti-Semite and an election-denying extremist who is only a congressman because his daddy was a congressman and is a Trump puppet who will serve Donald Trump’s needs and agenda mindlessly if he is elected to the United States senate.

This is someone with some of the most extreme views, and one of the most extreme records in the United States House of Representatives. And this is what I need people to hear tonight, because I appreciate that there is confidence in our prospects in Georgia and in the mighty wave that is building across the country. But I need people to reckon seriously with the fact that Congressman Mike Collins, as loathsome as his record, is, as low character and low integrity as he is, could be elected in the state of Georgia to a six-year term in the U.S. Senate if we don’t do everything we need to do to get out the vote like never before in Georgia.

And so, I’m asking folks tonight to log on to elect Jon — electjon.com and help me defeat this notorious bigot and anti-Semite and Trump puppet so he does not serve in the United States senate one day. And so that the next five months are the last of his ignominious political career.

PSAKI: This race is clearly on the mind of Donald Trump. He waded into your race to date and take long. He even gave you a new nickname. Quite a nickname. What did you think when you saw that?

OSSOFF: I didn’t think it was his best work as nicknames go.

But more to the point, he is increasingly unstable, and I think that it flows from the fact that he is globally humiliated from this failed war. This is a debacle for our national security. It is a debacle for the Trump presidency, and we see him lashing out and behaving erratically in ways that put the nation at risk.

And I want to remind everybody again that he is going to be all in to elect Mike Collins, his puppet, to the United States senate in Georgia. And right now, Jen, this is something I think folks are not talking about enough — national Republican groups allied with Donald Trump have hundreds of millions of dollars more than the national Democratic Party. They will be using those resources, hundreds of millions of dollars, to attack me and to try to install this Trump puppet in Georgia. And so, again, I’m asking folks to log on right now, grab your laptop, grab your phone, go to electjon.com and chip into this campaign so that we win decisively.