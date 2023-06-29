NYC Mayor Torches Irate White Woman At Town Hall Event With Jaw-Dropping Slavery Reference

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams lashed out at a White woman constituent who pointed at him as she criticized a policy position, telling her to show respect — then dropping a stunning slavery reference.

Adams — an outspoken and iconoclastic Democratic mayor — held a “Community Conversation” event Wednesday night at Gregorio Luperon High School for Science and Mathematics, during which the topic of housing in the City came up more than once.

Manhattan Community Board 12 Chair Katherine Diaz asked, on behalf of educators at her table, “schools in this district have high numbers of families with housing insecurity, including asylum seeking families. What are the pathways and structural supports being developed so that they can support themselves, their families, and live in dignity?”

As Adams answered, he was interrupted several times, including by a woman who was irate over Adams’ statements of support for the decisions of the Rent Guidelines Board.

The woman gesticulated at Mayor Adams as she spoke, including pointing at him as she accused him of being controlled by real estate.

Mayor Adams expressed exception to her tone and gestures, dressing her down and accusing her of behaving like a plantation owner — to applause from many in the audience:

MAYOR ADAMS: Thank you. Thank you so much. And that is probably in the top three issues in in our city right now. Housing. It keeps mixing between public, say, the asylum seekers and housing. What is very important is for all of us to understand how we get housing. We are creatures of the state. The governor and I put in place an aggressive housing plan. Deputy Mayor Maria Torres. Springer We had a moonshot plan of 500,000 units of housing. We sent the legislation to Albany to get the extension. It was called for 21 aid. That’s an incentive to build. We wanted to build higher in those communities that you traditionally to just give us a moment so we could we could ask those who rather have their voices heard and not show her voice. So slamming consistent. And so we have to. We have to. We needed help from Albany this legislative session. They took no action at all on housing. None at all. Everyone agrees that it’s a top issue for our city, but they took no action at all. WOMAN: You raised the rent! MAYOR ADAMS: We we we want to use. Who said I raised the rent? Ma’am. I’m sorry. Stand up for a moment. I have a three-family house in Brooklyn. When my tenants moved in 15 years ago. I signed a lease with them that as long as you in my property, you will never have an increase in your rent for 15. Oh, let me finish and then you can talk. Let me finish. Never. This is what I do know. Those three and four-family houses. Eight-family houses where people came to this country to buy a house. They are suffering right now. They are suffering. Fuel costs went up on them. Repairs went up on them. They are on the verge of losing their homes if they lose their home. People will come in and purchase those homes and displace long-term tenants. So there was a I think there was a 3% recommendation. I don’t control the board. I make appointments. They made the decision. Everyone knows I don’t control the board. WOMAN: (inaudible) We’re not talking about that. We’re talking about the Rent Guidelines Board. You said before and after that you supported those rent increases. In Nassau, they had a 0% rent increase. Why in New York City, where the real estate is controlling you, Mr. Mayor, why are we having these horrible rent increases last year and this year? MAYOR ADAMS: Okay. First, if you’re going to ask a question, don’t point at me and don’t be disrespectful to me. I’m the mayor of this city and treat me with the respect I would, I deserve to be treated. I’m speaking to you as an adult. Don’t stand in front like you treating someone that’s on the plantation that you own. Give me the respect I deserve and engage in a conversation. Up here in Washington Heights, treat me with the same level of respect I treat you. So don’t be pointing at me. Don’t be disrespectful to me. Speak with me as an adult because I’m a grown man. I walked into this room as a grown man, and I will walk out of this room as a grown man. I answered your question. Go to the next table.

Watch above via NYC Mayor’s Office and Mediaite.

