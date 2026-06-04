Steve Bannon Fumes At the GOP: ‘We Are Going to Lose the Senate’

Former Trump White House advisor turned MAGA podcaster, Steve Bannon, warned the GOP on Thursday, “we’re going to lose the Senate in the fall anyway.”

Bannon fumed at the lack of energy within the MAGA base heading into the midterms, arguing that supporters aren’t excited to join get-out-the-vote operations in key races across the country.

“Because now it has to be a showdown. Here’s the reason: we’re going to lose the Senate in the fall anyway. No grassroots leader, none of the grassroots phalanx, the hoplites — nobody’s excited about going door to door and doing voter engagement, as Caroline knows more than anybody,” Bannon said on his WarRoom show, adding:

The old way of putting a couple hundred million dollars in and buying TV ads on Fox and CNN doesn’t work anymore. That’s old school. Does not work. There’s been a new day, and the Senate’s got to understand that, or we’re going to lose the Senate. There is no enthusiasm for going door to door, having voter engagements, canvassing, to actually lead to victory. Those people are out there and it can be done. Texas shows you that. Virginia shows you that.

Bannon repeated the sentiment in a different segment with Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, saying, “Bottom line, to the U.S. Senate, to all the donors, to Stephen Law and all those phony funds that have put in the $150 million you burned in Texas trying to destroy the grassroots and Ken Paxton — this is just a taste of what’s in store.”

BANNON: It has to be a showdown. We’re gonna lose the Senate anyway. Nobody’s excited about going door to door and doing voter engagement. The old way of dumping hundreds of millions into TV ads on Fox and CNN doesn’t work anymore. Voter engagement and canvassing lead to… pic.twitter.com/fBchSljzTs — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) June 4, 2026

“You’re going to lose the Senate. We’re telling everybody to put their freaking pencils down in North Carolina, in Maine, in Ohio, all of it. Michigan, you want to play hardball? We’ll say, ‘Hey, look, it’s just as bad having Democrats in charge. So let’s just have Democrats in power,” Bannon fumed, accusing the GOP establishment of not giving voice to MAGA issues.

“Let’s stop with the phony pretensions that you are MAGA.’ You’re only there because of Donald John Trump. He put you there, okay? If you want to challenge him now, fine. MAGA will sit there and say, ‘Screw you. We don’t care if we lose Georgia, North Carolina, Maine, Michigan, Ohio, Kansas, Alaska. SCREW YOU!’” he concluded.

Bannon goes off on US Senators and the donor class pic.twitter.com/JPdxvpjPpx — VISH BURRA 🏴‍☠️ (@VishBurra) June 4, 2026

Watch the clips above.

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