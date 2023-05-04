‘I Never Said That!’ Eric Adams Denies Calling Greg Abbott ‘Racist’ — Says It’s FACT He’s Sending Migrants To Black-Led Cities

New York City Mayor Eric Adams made a point of denying he called Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) “racist,” explaining he simply laid out “facts” about Abbott sending migrants to “Black-led cities.”

Abbott — fresh off calling a slain child an “illegal immigrant” in an official statement — has taken fire from Adams over his sending of migrants to cities with Black mayors.

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN Primetime, Adams took exception to a New York Post cover that quoted him calling Abbott “racist” for doing so, telling anchor Abby Phillip it’s “fact, not based on my opinion” that Abbott send migrants to cities with Black mayors.

He stood by his analysis when Phillip pointed out that Philadelphia has a white mayor, telling her that “we have 108,000 cities in America and town and villages, 108,000. Look where he sent them to”:

PHILLIP: Can I ask you about what you were saying about Greg Abbott? He has been busing — even today busing thousands of migrants to the city. But you said this week that he’s sending them to black-led cities, your city, Washington, D.C., Chicago. Are you saying here that he is doing this because of the race of the mayor of the city? ADAMS: Well, let’s be clear here. It was placed in quotes running on the front pages of one paper that I called him a racist. It was placed in quotes. I never said that! PHILLIP: I mean, I didn’t say that you called him a racist. ADAMS: No, I’m not saying that you did. PHILLIP: But you said he was sending it to all black-led cities, right? ADAMS: Right. I want to be clear. I said the front pages of “The Post,” not you. PHILLIP: Yes. ADAMS: That’s what they stated. What I’m making clear of the fact, not based on my opinion, he sent them to New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Denver, all… PHILLIP: But also, Philadelphia, which has a white mayor. ADAMS: All of the — all of the — I have not received any reports from Philadelphia. I believe that he sent them to black cities — I mean, mayors — where black mayors are. And I don’t know if it’s to undermine these large cities that are run by black mayors because of his political agenda. I don’t know if he’s doing it before their race. I’m giving the facts of where he has sent them to, Washington, D.C. These are cities that have black mayors. And that is a fact. That is not my opinion, and that is not defining why he’s doing it. I’m laying out the facts. PHILLIP: But you acknowledge — I mean, I’m — we did the research. He did send them to Philadelphia as well. Does that change your view about the politics of what he’s doing? ADAMS: No, not at all. We have 100 — we have 108,000 cities in America and town and villages, 108,000. Look where he sent them to.

Watch above via CNN Primetime.

