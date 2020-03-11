New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay fired back at a “racist Twitter mob” that reacted to a math gaffe she and MSNBC’s Brian Williams made on air last week.

During the MSNBC segment they both flubbed the math on how much money Michael Bloomberg could have given every American instead of running for president. Gay and Williams were then relentlessly mocked over the flub.

In response, Gay Tweeted a link to her NYT op-ed regarding the incident, and included, “A racist Twitter mob came for me over a trivial math mistake. I’m not going anywhere.”

A racist Twitter mob came for me over a trivial math mistake. I’m not going anywhere. https://t.co/McxAT8P7OI — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) March 11, 2020

“Unfortunately, quite a few Americans can tell you what it’s like to be the target of a Twitter mob over a gaffe. My great sin was trivial, harmless, silly. What’s it like when people are trying to cancel you for a math mistake? Weird, and maddening and painful,” Gay explained in her op-ed.

Gay also revealed several racist reactions to her math mistake, including, “’You’re a great example of why we need to end Affirmative Action’ … ‘Get a job scrubbing floors. It’s the only thing you’re good for.'”

“‘Is that you using that black girl magic I heard about. You so silly, can’t believe you have a job there. LOL,'” someone else wrote the editorial board member.

“I write a lot about the underdog, which tends to make some people feel threatened, or simply uncomfortable. When I appeared on that TV show last week, I had been working for many days interviewing black voters in the South who were determined to defeat Donald Trump, whom they see as the nightmare embodiment of the old hatreds many of them fought to overcome,” Gay wrote.

You can read the whole thing here.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]