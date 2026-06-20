Trump Drops Pair of Bonkers Fan Polls on ICE and ‘Dumocrats’ — As Iran Agreement Falls Apart

President Donald Trump dropped a pair of bonkers fan polls on ICE and the ‘Dumocrats’ Saturday as his Iran agreement fell apart in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran State media reported that the Islamic State once again closed the Strait to protest the Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon that killed at least 16. This as CENTCOM claimed the Strait was wide open and allowing “safe passage” to merchant ships.

Vice President JD Vance confirmed on Fox News that White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have arrived in Switzerland for what are supposed to be continued talks with Iran.

Trump appeared distracted, however, with creating two polls for his fans on Truth Social.

In the first, Trump posted:

POLL: Which do you prefer, Dumocrat or Dumbocrat? In one case, you simply exchange the “e” for “u,” so simple and precise (Many people don’t know, or assume, that DUMB ends in “b”). In the other case, you spell out DUMB, but it seems to lose some of the identity to Democrats when done this way. Which is better? Thank you for your attention to this very important matter! President DJT

And in the second, Trump wrote:

POLL: ICE has been abused by the Fake News Media at levels never seen before. They are Great Patriots who work hard, and do a fantastic job in a very hostile environment. Much of this hostility is caused by the Dumocrats and the Fake News. The concept I have had for quite some time — A strong feeling that the name of these Patriots, “ICE,” should be changed to, “NICE,” in that it will totally discombobulate Crooked, Dishonest, and Unpatriotic Reporters and Journalists. For them to say, “We went to a NICE Facility today,” as opposed to “ICE” or, “NICE Agents have deported a Violent Drug Dealer,” they won’t be able to handle it, they will go totally crazy! All it means is adding an “N” (“National”) to “ICE (“Immigration and Customs Enforcement”) — A much more prestigious name. Everyone loves it, but I have been told by the legendary Tom Homan that the Agents do not love it as much as the other population. Who thinks that we should add an “N” to change the name of “ICE” to “NICE?” Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT

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