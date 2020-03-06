comScore

Brian Williams Mocked For Falsely Claiming Bloomberg Could Give Every American $1 Million: ‘Unacceptable For a Major Cable Show’

By Charlie NashMar 6th, 2020, 10:52 am

MSNBC’s Brian Williams was mocked for falsely claiming that former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Mike Bloomberg could give every American $1 million, Friday.

After New York Times editorial board member and MSNBC guest Mara Gay said, “Somebody tweeted recently that actually with the money he spent he could have given every American a million dollars,” Williams responded, “Let’s put it up on the screen.”

“When I read it tonight on social media it kind of all became clear,” he continued. “Bloomberg spent 500 million on ads. U.S. population 327 million. Don’t tell us if you’re ahead of us on the math. He could have given each American one million dollars and have had lunch money left over. It’s an incredible way of putting it.”

“It’s an incredible way of putting it,” Gray replied. “It’s true. It’s disturbing. It does suggest what we’re talking about here, which is there’s too much money in politics.”

Williams was mocked mercilessly on social media for the gaffe, with former Fox News host Eric Bolling branding the mistake “unacceptable for a major cable show.”

Fox News host Mark Levin called Williams “dumber than ever.”

If Bloomberg decided to give his money to every America, he could instead reportedly give each person just $1.52– significantly less than one million dollars.

