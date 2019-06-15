comScore

O.J. Simpson Joins Twitter With a Message About Some ‘Getting Even to Do’

By Josh FeldmanJun 15th, 2019, 2:07 pm

If you’re wondering why people are talking about O.J. Simpson again, well, he joined Twitter late last night.

Simpson posted a video saying, “There’s a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there. So this one… is the only official one. So this should be a lot of fun. I’ve got a little getting even to do. So God bless, take care.”

This week marked exactly 25 years since the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. In a statement confirming the authenticity of the account, Simpson’s attorney told CNN, “Mr. Simpson is the most positive person I’ve ever met. He’s also very well informed on current events. He will not be negative. Nor will he comment on the LA thing [emphasis ours]. It will be one of the best accounts on Twitter to follow.”

And O.J. Simpson of all people joining Twitter got basically the reaction you would expect:

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: