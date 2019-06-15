If you’re wondering why people are talking about O.J. Simpson again, well, he joined Twitter late last night.

Simpson posted a video saying, “There’s a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there. So this one… is the only official one. So this should be a lot of fun. I’ve got a little getting even to do. So God bless, take care.”

This week marked exactly 25 years since the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. In a statement confirming the authenticity of the account, Simpson’s attorney told CNN, “Mr. Simpson is the most positive person I’ve ever met. He’s also very well informed on current events. He will not be negative. Nor will he comment on the LA thing [emphasis ours]. It will be one of the best accounts on Twitter to follow.”

And O.J. Simpson of all people joining Twitter got basically the reaction you would expect:

OJ Simpson really decided to start a Twitter account on the week of the 25th anniversary of his wife's murder. pic.twitter.com/VHEFitovdA — REAL 92.3 LA (@Real923LA) June 15, 2019

Looks like OJ is really taking a stab at joining Twitter. pic.twitter.com/Xt4dAwR4te — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 15, 2019

Me leaving Twitter when I hear OJ say he's got some "getting even to do." pic.twitter.com/OSVxB8sVXo — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 15, 2019

This account's gonna be killer. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 15, 2019

"I've got a little getting even to do…" might not be the word choice you wanted to go with, OJ… https://t.co/KIhA4UOuzl — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) June 15, 2019

OJ announced he’s joining twitter cause he’s “got a little getting even to do” which is definitely premeditation, your honor — Robin Thede (@robinthede) June 15, 2019

