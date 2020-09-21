Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted spoke to attendees of President Donald Trump’s rally Monday ahead of the president’s arrival, and he was loudly booed when he tried to encourage mask use as a patriotic, pro-Trump thing to do.

The campaign has thrown @LtGovHusted into the awkward role of promoting masks. Shouts of “Tyrant!” “Not gonna work!” & plenty of booing. DeWine/Husted have pushed masks for months. Husted: “you’ve made your point,” “hang on, I get it” and trying to pivot to pro-Trump rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/FVKKSnsHYP — Geoff Redick (@GeoffWSYX6) September 21, 2020

Video from the event shows people shouting and booing as Husted tried to promote mask use by showing off Trump masks and MAGA masks. He even even told people they could write Trump’s name on their masks to show their support for the president.

As people continued to boo, Husted said, “I get it. You don’t like it. But when you go in a grocery store where you have to wear one, all right…” The boos got louder at that point.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted (R-OH) tries to promote pro-Trump masks at today's rally … and is met with a huge chorus of boos. pic.twitter.com/1rR1bAwF89 — The Recount (@therecount) September 21, 2020

He continued, “But if somebody tells you to take it off, you can at least say that you’re trying to save the country by wearing one of Donald Trump’s masks, right?”

The boos continued and someone can be heard in one video shouting, “Not gonna work!”

Last week CDC director Robert Redfield again talked up the importance of wearing masks to slow the spread of coronavirus. Surgeon General Jerome Adams posted a video late last week saying, “When we can’t stay six feet from others, please, I’m begging you, wear a face covering.”

