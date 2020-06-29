A man died on Monday after a shooting in Seattle’s Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, or CHOP.

Two men suffered gunshot wounds Monday morning before arriving at Harborview Medical Center’s Emergency Department at 3:30 a.m., hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg told media. One died while another remains in critical condition. Seattle police said on Twitter they were investigating a shooting near 12 Avenue and Pike Street.

The area, which covers several city blocks, was established by protesters in early June after police abandoned the city’s Third Precinct building. Mayor Jenny Durkan initially hoped it might lead to a “summer of love,” but said after a fatal June 20 shooting in which a 19-year-old man was killed that Seattle police would be “peacefully returning” to the area.

Seattle Department of Transportation crews left after protesters prevented them from removing barricades around CHOP on Friday. City leaders spent the weekend attempting unsuccessfully to negotiate with organizers in the area.

Watch a Fox News report on the shooting above.

