Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) called Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) “a sexual predator” on Wednesday, claiming her Republican colleague “should be behind bars.”

The embattled congressman has faced an uptick in pressure in recent days after three House representatives left Congress within the span of a week. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) resigned from his seat– and suspended his campaign for California governor– after a wave of accusations of sexual assault and harassment, Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) announced his departure after admitting to an affair with a former staffer who later took her own life, and Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) resigned after she was found guilty of embezzling funds from FEMA.

Amid the wave of departing representatives, some have turned their eyes to Mills, who has had his own fair share of scandals, including facing eviction over unpaid rent, multiple stolen valor accusations, and reportedly getting caught with sex workers. Mills has also had multiple allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him and was issued a restraining order by a judge last year, barring Mills from contacting one of his accusers.

Mace has been a vocal advocate for sexual assault survivors, calling out President Donald Trump’s administration and her colleagues in Congress for their conduct surrounding assault and harassment issues like those of Jeffrey Epstein, Gonzales, and Mills himself.

“Congress has serious moral and ethical problems, and McCormick, Gonzales, Mills, and Swalwell are the face of it,” she wrote on X Monday.

Mace introduced a resolution to censure Mills over the domestic violence and stolen valor allegations in November. The congresswoman renewed her efforts on Monday, introducing a resolution to expel Mills from the House.

“The only acceptable outcome for Cory Mills is expulsion,” Mace wrote on X, later adding, “Cory, your days are numbered. Start packing.”

After some reports claimed that Mills was threatening to introduce his own resolution to expel Mace in retaliation, a threat Mills did not confirm, Mace told him to “bring it on.” The congresswoman posted a series of tweets about her fight against Mills, claiming on Wednesday that the congressman was “in a full downward spiral.”

A few hours later, Mace upped the ante, responding to a tweet from Daily Beast reporter Rodger Sollenberger that included a clip of Mills hitting back at reporter questions over why he had yet to resign.

“Cory Mills voted in favor of the ‘Take It Down Act,’ which makes it a federal crime to threaten revenge porn. On May 19, Trump signed that bill into law,” wrote Sollenberger. “Also on May 19, Cory Mills threatened an ex-girlfriend with revenge porn—potentially the first-ever violation of that new law.”

In response, Mace claimed that the congressman was a “sexual predator” who should be incarcerated.

“Sounds about right,” she wrote. “Threatening women in this manner means you are a sexual predator. Cory Mills should be behind bars.”

She later added, “At some point my colleagues need to decide if they are for or if they are against sexual predators. There is no middle ground here. You’re either with survivors or you are against them. Pick a side.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!