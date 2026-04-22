MeidasTouch’s Scott MacFarlane claimed on Wednesday that FBI Director Kash Patel’s lawsuit against The Atlantic was full of “typos” and “bad grammar,” telling Jake Tapper that those kinds of mistakes were rare in a federal complaint.

MacFarlane joined The Lead to discuss Patel’s legal battle, after writer Sarah Fitzpatrick’s bombshell report that the director engaged in “bouts of excessive drinking” and had “unexplained absences,” which “often alarmed officials at the FBI and the Department of Justice.” Patel sued Fitzpatrick and The Atlantic for $250 million on Monday, alleging that the claims made in the article were “obviously fabricated,” and “designed to destroy Director Patel’s reputation and drive him from office.”

“How do you see this lawsuit against The Atlantic ending for the FBI director?” Tapper asked MacFarlane in their discussion on Wednesday.

MacFarlane claimed that to assess the outcome of the suit, he was first looking at “where it begins,” claiming the document’s many errors pointed to a lack of thought on the part of its filers.

“Let’s see where it begins first with typos, with bad grammar, with the types of things you don’t typically see in a federal civil complaint, as if this thing was rushed or expedited versus thought out and methodically put together,” he said. “It is, charitably, Jake, a distraction for the top law enforcement official at the FBI to be mired in a federal civil lawsuit about his own publicity.”

The nineteen-page suit contains multiple spelling errors, including writing the word “feeble” as “feable” and the word “discussed” as “dicussed.” The lawsuit also accuses the outlet of violating its own “politices,” rather than “policies.” Though none of these errors, identified by Newsweek, affected the content of the suit’s arguments, the outlet noted that “court filings are typically reviewed by multiple attorneys before submission, making such errors notable.”

The MeidasTouch reporter went on to discuss the probe into Patel launched by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee in the wake of The Atlantic’s allegations. The group, headed by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), began an investigation into the director’s conduct and demanded he submit answers to the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test– a questionnaire developed by the World Health Organization. McFarlane read through some of the questions, telling Tapper there was “no earthly way” Patel would give the Democrats a response.

“But this ten-question audit survey the House Democrats have given to Kash Patel, demanding he respond by April 28th, it’s a pretty forthright set of questions,” he said. “Have you ever blacked out? Have you ever had drinks in the morning to overcome drinks you had at night? Have you ever been intoxicated to the point that you’ve injured yourself? It’s actually a very impactful set of questions to diagnose problem drinking. There’s no earthly way, Jake, he responds to this thing.”

Watch above via CNN.

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