House Republicans Have No Idea Where Colleague Has Been for Past Month: ‘Radio Silence’

Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ) last cast a vote on March 5, and no one in Congress seems to have heard from him since last month – not even his Republican colleagues.

Kean, 57, is reportedly experiencing unspecified health problems.

Politico reported on Wednesday that Kean’s fellow New Jersey House Republicans have not heard from their colleague. Rep. Jeff Van Drew it has been “radio silence” on Kean’s end. Rep. Chris Smith also does not know where Kean has been. House Republicans from New York who have worked with Kean on legislation echoed the mystification.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said he was unaware Kean was AWOL until he attempted to locate him on the House floor on Tuesday.

“I don’t even know the truth myself or even enough to disclose any information,” Union County Republican Chair Carlos Santos told Politico. “But I have been texting with him and was told he’ll be fine and make a full recovery in the next couple weeks.”

Kean represents New Jersey’s seventh district, which Cook Political Report deems a toss-up in November’s midterms. The state’s primaries are on June 2.

A consultant for Kean said the congressman will be back soon.

“I know the congressman and his family appreciate all of the well wishes and support,” Harrison Neely, a consultant for the lawmaker, said. “Please know that he will be back on a regular full schedule very soon.”

“It’s been a long absence,” Rep. Rob Menendez (D-NJ) told Politico. “I hope he’s doing all right. But I haven’t heard anything.”

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