‘Wah, Wah, Wah’: AOC Mocks Republicans for Complaining About Virginia Election Result

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) mocked Republicans on Wednesday for complaining about redistricting in Virginia, responding to a question about GOP frustration with the election result by mimicking a baby crying.

Virginia narrowly approved a mid-decade redistricting map on Tuesday that could give Democrats an electoral boost in ten out of eleven of the state’s House districts. The election outcome marked a Democratic win in the latest string of redistricting moves set off by President Donald Trump’s push for Republicans in Texas to redraw the state’s congressional map last summer.

LCB reporter Matt Laslo asked Ocasio-Cortez about Republican anger over the result in Virginia, a question the congresswoman interrupted in order to poke fun at GOP frustration.

Read their exchange below:

LASLO: What do you think of Republicans saying that Virginia– you guys getting– OCASIO-CORTEZ: Oh, wah, wah, wah. LASLO: –Democrats getting ten [inaudible] totally unconstitutional and wrong. OCASIO-CORTEZ: Listen, Democrats have attempted and asked Republicans for ten years to ban partisan gerrymandering, and for ten years, Republicans have said no. Republicans have fought for partisan gerrymanders across the United States of America, and these are the rules that they have set. And so if the Republican Party wanted to start this, they did this in North Carolina. They drew out three Democratic members of Congress in North Carolina. They drew out in Texas. They re-did Texas. What they’re just mad at is that they have been accustomed to a Democratic Party that rolls over, doesn’t fight, and takes everything sitting down. And what they’re mad at right now is that we are here in a new day, and we have been asking the Democratic Party to stand up and fight, and now they did, and now the Republican Party doesn’t like the fact that they are fighting against someone who actually will stand up for the American people. So if Republicans decide that they would like to revisit a ban on partisan gerrymandering, I welcome them. We have the bill right here to end this all today. But they don’t want to, because they like pursuing and continuing to enact an unfair electoral landscape, and so we have an obligation to defend ourselves.

Reporter: What do you make of Republicans saying that Virginia— AOC: Wah wah wah. We have asked Republicans for 10 years to ban partisan gerrymandering. And for 10 years, Republicans have said no. Republicans have fought for partisan gerrymanders across the United States of… pic.twitter.com/BVa9uOH0zq — Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2026

The congresswoman struck a similar tone later on Wednesday when asked by MeidasTouch reporter Pablo Maríquez about the president’s displeasure at the Virginia outcome.

“I’m so sorry for his heartbreak at this moment,” Ocasio-Cortez said sarcastically. “And I look forward to adding two– or rather ten more Democratic colleagues in November.”

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