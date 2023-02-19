OOPS! Twitter Reminds Jean-Pierre That Biden Paid Homage to FDR Before Denouncing Him as ‘Shameful’

The White House, on Sunday, condemned late President Franklin Delano Roosevelt for having “ushered in one of the most shameful periods in American history.” Yet — as Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was reminded when she shared the White House statement on Twitter — President Joe Biden has honored FDR by hanging his portrait prominently in the Oval Office.

In the statement, the White House denounced Roosevelt on the 81st anniversary of his signing an executive order which led to Japanese internment camps.

“When President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, eighty-one years ago today, it ushered in one of the most shameful periods in American history,” Biden said in the statement. “The wrongful incarceration of 120,000 Americans of Japanese descent tore families apart. Men, women, and children were forced to abandon their homes, their jobs, their communities, their businesses, and their way of life. They were sent to inhumane concentration camps simply because of their heritage.”

Yet as observers on Twitter were quick to point out to Jean-Pierre when she shared the statement, President Biden has honored Roosevelt by prominently hanging a portrait of the 32nd President above the fireplace in the Oval Office.

As you can see in the photograph below, the portrait of FDR is the centerpiece of five that Biden has on display in his Oval Office. It is flanked by portraits of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Alexander Hamilton.

In a story published by the Washington Post back when Biden took office, writer Annie Linskey noted the prominent position given to the FDR portrait.

“President Biden has filled the Oval Office with images of American leaders and icons, focusing the room around a massive portrait of Franklin D. Roosevelt that hangs across from the Resolute Desk,” Linskey wrote. “It is a clear nod to a president who helped the country through significant crises, a challenge Biden now also faces.”

Observers on Twitter seized on the odd juxtaposition of Biden honoring a president he now says “ushered in one of the most shameful periods in American history.”

Hey who is that in the center stage portrait above the Oval Office fire place? https://t.co/zkWLN0uIai pic.twitter.com/JqRAMqRFGh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 19, 2023

Don’t you see it’s hung in the most shameful spot? — Menachem Wecker (@mwecker) February 19, 2023

How long till FDR gets rewritten as a Republican? https://t.co/WumNS4IiyW — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 19, 2023

——

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com