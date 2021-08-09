More Than 99.99% of Vaccinated Americans Have Not Died or Been Hospitalized From Covid: CDC

The latest data from the CDC regarding the Covid-19 vaccines is extremely positive for two key factors: protection against death and hospitalization. In fact, the numbers show that for fully-vaccinated Americans, more than 99.99% of them “have not had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death.”

The promising data comes from a CNN analysis of the information collected by the CDC, and the exact figures illustrate exactly how broad the protection have proven to be from the three vaccines approved for emergency use by the FDA:

As of Aug. 2, more than 164 million people in the United States were fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the CDC. Fewer than 0.001% of those individuals — 1,507 people — died and fewer than 0.005% — 7,101 people — were hospitalized with Covid-19.

The CDC also noted that 74% of the reported breakthrough cases — a positive case of Covid-19 in someone who was fully vaccinated — occurred in people who were at least 65 years old.

Moreover, out of the 1,507 people who died, one in five of those were “reported as asymptomatic or not related to COVID-19,” the CDC says.

The report comes amid heavy media coverage of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, as well as concerns about other potential future variants.

The Biden Administration has been seeking creative outreach strategies to encourage Americans to get vaccinated — including hiring Gen Z influencers — but perhaps they would be better served just repeatedly emphasizing data like this and the simple “vaccines work!” message found in many Twitter users’ reactions.

