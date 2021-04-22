PA Republican Who Objected to Trump’s Election Loss Has Concluded That Fraud Was Committed… By Republicans

In an interesting twist, Pennsylvania House representative Seth Grove has admitted that Republicans were responsible for voter fraud in the state during the 2020 election.

Grove, who is also the chairman of the PA House State Government Committee, was among the Republicans who wanted Congress to reject the results from his state during the 2020 election. He conducted multiple hearings to question the state’s results in favor of Joe Biden, took part in events that revolved around election conspiracy theories, and spearheaded a letter that claimed administrative actions and legal rulings “undermined the lawful certification of Pennsylvania’s delegation to the Electoral College.”

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star interviewed Grove to ask him about the 10 hearings he conducted on the 2020 vote, plus his sponsorship of legislation to eliminate absentee ballots while proposing voter ID. When reporter Stephen Caruso pressed Grove on his objections to the election results — asking him point-blank “Was there election fraud in 2020?”

Here’s how that went:

Grove: Yes, there was. They have confirmed cases of election fraud. Caruso: Who committed that fraud in Pennsylvania? Grove: Right, Republicans. But it’s still election fraud. It doesn’t matter who [commits] it. We don’t want that fraud to occur. And to say there wasn’t any is a lie. Now, I will say there’s not like this mass amount of fraud, that’s going to shift hundreds of thousands of votes. But there was election fraud. We have had repeated, repeated election fraud in this commonwealth for decades. Caruso: This is not the message that, particularly Republican politicians, were giving to their constituents- Grove: Some. Not all.

Grove was further pressed on why he didn’t call out the lies that shrouded the 2020 election, and his response to that was “I can’t help people believe everything on the Internet.”

“There are a lot of bad accusations out there. We did our due diligence to try to address them when members had questions,” he continued. “People are going to believe what they believe. The other reason for doing the hearings, you know, we looked at the actual election law, the actual administration [of the] election. And you can hear by the stakeholders testimony or public statements, there was a lot of appreciation for how we did it.”

