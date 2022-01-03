The parents of a Marine killed in Kabul during the United States’ August withdrawal from the country called Monday on Joint Chiefs of Staff. Gen Mark Milley to resign, and accused the Pentagon of stonewalling evidence of how their son died.

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, was one of 13 service members who died at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26 when a suicide bomber targeted troops facilitating a frenzied evacuation from the country. His parents, father Steve Nikoui and mother Shana Chappell, made their comments in a morning appearance with Fox & Friends’ Rachel Campos-Duffy.

“We still haven’t got the autopsy report,”Nikoui said. “We have reasons to believe that our son was shot by gunshots.”

“I’m still waiting for [defense officials] to be held accountable for it,” Chappell opined. “For some reason, they want to put the blame on everyone but themselves, but it is actually their fault all of this happened. The 13 that are dead, that is their fault.”

Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in August amid President Joe Biden’s insistence that U.S. forces withdraw by the end of August. At least 170 Afghan civilians were killed by the Aug. 26 suicide bomber, and more than 500 Americans were left in the country after troops departed on Aug. 30. Pentagon officials subsequently leaked claims to the media that military leaders including Milley advised Biden to leave 2,500 troops in the country, but that he rejected their advice — contrary to Biden’s claim that he did not recall hearing it.

“We were able to keep our son alive … fr the last 20 years,” Nikoui said. “Then he goes and joins the military to serve our country and our country can’t protect him the way that he needs to be protected.”

“I’d like to see General Milley resign,” he added.

