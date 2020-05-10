Vice President Mike Pence has signaled an openness to having Michael Flynn return to the Trump administration.

The president tweeted in late 2017, “I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!” Today the president has been retweeting a lot from people decrying the handling of the Flynn case.

With the news over the past week culminating in the DOJ dropping the case against Flynn, there has been speculation about whether the former national security advisor could potentially rejoin the administration.

Axios co-founder Mike Allen asked Pence, “The president has talked about bringing him back in the administration. Is that fine with you?”

“I think General Michael Flynn is an American patriot,” Pence answered. “He served this country with great distinction in uniform, and now I believe the decision by the Justice Department lays bare what was clearly prosecutorial abuse, and for my part, I’d be happy to see Michael Flynn again.”

You can watch above, via Axios. The full episode airs Monday night on Axios on HBO.

