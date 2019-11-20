comScore

Pence Chief of Staff Fires Back at Sondland in Statement Alleging He Lied in Testimony: They Never Talked About Investigations

By Josh FeldmanNov 20th, 2019, 12:03 pm

Gordon Sondland testified today that he spoke directly to Vice President Mike Pence about his “concerns that the delay in [Ukraine] aid had become tied to the issue of investigations.”

Pence’s office has since fired back, in a statement from chief of staff Marc Short basically accusing Sondland of lying under oath.

“The Vice President never had a conversation with Gordon Sondland about investigating the Bidens, Burisma, or the conditional release of financial aid to Ukraine based upon potential investigations,” Short says.

He adds, “This alleged discussion recalled by Ambassador Sondland never happened.”

Short also notes testimony from others that Pence “never” raised the Bidens, Crowdstrike, Burisma, or investigations in general with Ukrainians or President Zelensky.

