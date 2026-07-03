Trump Marks Independence Day by Declaring, ‘There Is Now a Resurgence of the Communist Menace in Our Land’

President Donald Trump turned back the clock to the Cold War in a speech commemorating Independence Day on Friday night, alleging that communists are trying to take over the U.S.

Trump spoke in front of Mount Rushmore, a landmark that he has suggested should include his image along with former Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt.

The president began his speech by praising the country, but around the 15-minute mark, his speech took a decidedly aggressive turn when he pivoted to communism. In recent weeks, several leftist candidates have scored stunning victories in Democratic primaries for the U.S. House of Representatives, especially in New York. Trump did not call any of the candidates by name, but he did reiterate his charge that communism in 2026 is a greater threat to the U.S. than both world wars and the Sept. 11 attacks ever were.

“There has never been anything like us anywhere on Earth, and we are not going to let anyone take that away,” he said. “Yet, as we approach this magnificent anniversary, we see our American identity under a renewed attack a generation after we fought and won the Cold War against the menace of communism, there is now a resurgence of the communist menace in our land, including from newcomers to our country who embrace ideas totally opposed to our way of life and our great success. These are not mere political disagreements like differences over taxes or regulations. Communism is a mortal threat to American liberty. It is the greatest threat to our country, including World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, or even 9/11.”

He later added:

It’s death, tyranny, and the pursuit of evil. The godless communist morality states that anything is justified to bring about inhuman visions and to really propose what’s good. They don’t want good, they don’t love God and they don’t want God, they don’t love religion and they don’t want religion and they won’t have it. But we will not let them win.

Trump later pledged to “send them into exile.”

In a post on Truth Social last week, Trump wrote, “The Communists are finally making their move.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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