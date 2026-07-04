Pelosi Family Speaks Out After News Breaks of Hit and Run in Pricey Convertible

Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, is facing a hit-and-run charge after he allegedly crashed a brown Maserati convertible into a parked car in Napa Valley.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Yountville, according to a press release the Napa Valley Sheriff’s Office shared with Mediaite.

A witness saw the 86-year-old Pelosi slam into the legally parked and unoccupied car and cause “major rear damage,” per the report. The collision also forced the parked car onto the curb.

Pelosi stopped his car for a moment before driving away, the witness told cops. The witness then pointed the cops in the direction Pelosi drove away, and California Highway Patrol later found Pelosi’s car along the side of the road with “significant damage” to the right front end, which was consistent with the reported crash, KRCA 3 reported.

The police report said Pelosi admitted to hitting something, but said “he did not know what he had hit, so he kept driving.” Pelosi kept driving “until his car became disabled” and stopped running properly, police said.

A preliminary alcohol screening showed a 0.00 blood alcohol level, according to Napa cops.

Pelosi is now facing a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge.

“A California DMVD re-evaluation referral form will be submitted to DMV, which is common for elderly drivers,” the police report said. “Also, Pelosi was not arrested, which is common for this type of offense, in accordance with misdemeanor arrest laws.”

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office will be referring the case to the Napa Distrcit Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.

A rep for Nancy Peolsi told The California Post that her husband “personally apologized to the owner of the vehicle and assured them that he would take responsibility for the damage to their vehicle.”

Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement in November, ending a nearly 40-year political career which began in 1987. Her current term ends in January. She chose to step down as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022.

Paul Pelosi was the victim of a stunning October 2022 attack inside the couple’s San Francisco home which rocked the political world and left him critically injured. David DePape A Richmond, California man named was later sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for the heinous attack, in which he broke into the Pelosi home and ultimately slammed Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer, fracturing his skull.

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