‘People Are Going To Demand Justice’: VP Kamala Harris Smacks Down Chuck Todd Suggestion Prosecuting Trump ‘Too Divisive’

Vice President Kamala Harris swatted away NBC News host Chuck Todd‘s suggestion that prosecuting former President Donald Trump could be seen as “too divisive” — telling him “People are going to demand justice.

Trump is currently under multiple investigations that could result in criminal charges, including Justice Department probes into his mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection, and a Fulton County probe of election interference.

In an exclusive interview airing on this Sunday’s edition of NBC’s Meet the Press, Todd took several cracks at asking the VP whether Trump’s “status as a former president and a potential 2024 candidate” should weigh against criminally charging him.

Harris demurred at first, then swatted away the suggestion when Todd posed the question more generally:

CHUCK TODD: How much should President — former President Trump’s status as a former president and a potential 2024 candidate, how much should that factor into the decision to charge him? VICE PRES. KAMALA HARRIS: Well, I wouldn’t dare tell the Department of Justice what to do. As a former prosecutor, I will tell you, I’ve — my — I am not in the business of telling a prosecutor what to do with their case because they know best the facts and the evidence as applied to the law. And so I’m not going to tell them what to do. And certainly the president and I and our administration, unlike the previous administration, have been very, very careful to make sure that there is no question about any kind of interference in terms of the decisions that the Department of Justice makes — CHUCK TODD: All right – VICE PRES. KAMALA HARRIS: –in that regard. CHUCK TODD: But let’s — let me, let me try to go to 60,000 feet. What do you say to the argument that it would be too divisive for the country to prosecute a former president? VICE PRES. KAMALA HARRIS: I think that our country is a country that has gone through different periods of time where the unthinkable has happened, and where there has been a call for justice, and justice has been served. And I think that’s potentially going to always be the case in our country that people are going to demand justice and they rightly do.

Watch above via NBC News.

