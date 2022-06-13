Peter Doocy Takes Karine Jean-Pierre To Task About Stock Market Plummeting: ‘All the Gains’ Under Biden ‘Have Been Wiped Out’

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy took White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to task on Monday about the stock market plummeting.

On Monday, the Dow Jones ended down just over 876.06 points, the Nasdaq down 530.80 points, and the S&P 500 down 151.23 points.

“President Biden once bragged about the stock market ‘hitting record, after record, after record on my watch.’ How about now?”

“Meaning the stock market…,” asked Jean-Pierre.

“All the gains from President [Joe] Biden’s time in office have been wiped out,” said Doocy. The Dow Jones closed at 30,930.52 the day before Biden took office and ended Monday at 30,516.74.

In response, Jean-Pierre said:

We’re watching closely. We know families are concerned about inflation and the stock market. That is something that the president is really aware of. And so, look, we face challenges. We’ve talked about this. We’re not the only country dealing with what we’re seeing at the moment as it relates to inflation. You know, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s price hike, inflation, coming out of a once-in-a-generation global pandemic. All of those things play a factor. But the thing, the way we see this is that the American people are well-positioned to face these challenges because of the economic historic gains that we have made under this president, under this president in the last 16 months.

