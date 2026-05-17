SNL wrapped up its 51st season on Saturday night — with famed alum Will Ferrell dropping by to play the ghost of Jeffrey Epstein in a rollicking cold open.

Epstein paid a visit to the Oval Office where he caught up with his “best friend” President Donald Trump (played by James Austin Johnson).

“How you doing, Donny Baby?” Epstein said.

“Not so good, Jeffie,” Trump replied. “My approval rating’s in the 30s.

“The 30s? Gross,” Epstein shot back. “Call me when it hits 17!”

Epstein proceeded to show Trump “visions of the future” — which purported to show what former and current Trump officials will be up to in six months’ time. Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was shown hawking vacuum cleaners on the Home Shopping Network.

“For only $129.99, it’s the best way to clean up that mess your dog made… besides a gun,” said Noem — as portrayed by Ashley Padilla. “And it can even handle balloon scraps left over from when your husband’s giant balloon breasts pop.”

Aziz Ansari returned as FBI Director Kash Patel — chugging down from a massive beer bong and cohosting a podcast with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“Shoutout to our sponsor, my own personal line of cologne — Incompetence for Men,” Patel said. “Every bottle is full of my forehead sweat from my many Senate grillings.”

Hegseth, played by Colin Jost, proceeded to read a commercial of his own — commanding his audience to pay attention.

“Listen up, buttwads!” Hegseth said.

“If Pete’s podcasting, I guess that means that the war in Iran is over,” Trump said.

“Yep,” Epstein’s ghost replied. “We came in second.”

Trump and Epstein closed out the sketch by singing “Just the Two of Us” — a duet which Ferrell’s Epstein set up by waxing poetic about the pair’s friendship.

“Donny, just remember, no matter how many wars you start, or how bad you tank the economy as a distraction, people will always associate you with me,” Epstein said. “And that, my dear close friend, that is a beautiful thing.”

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