‘You’re Jeopardizing People’s Lives’: McCarthy Rages at Pelosi After Supreme Court Security Bill Delayed

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Democrats for continuing to delay a bill that would increase protections for the immediate family of Supreme Court Justices.

After for unanimous consent to vote on the bill on Monday, Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA) informed him it was not on the agenda.

Last week, Pelosi insisted the Supreme Court Justices are “protected” and that the bill could be taken up early the following week. McCarthy took aim at Pelosi’s comments on Monday, noting they occurred only days after a man was arrested, having turned himself in, outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“He was on the street. He had a weapon. He had zip ties. He had a plan,” McCarthy said on the House floor about the arrested suspect. “At the same time, the Speaker says no one is in danger.”

For the 3rd time in a week, I’m calling for a vote for stronger security for Supreme Court Justices—ALL of them. This isn’t partisan. The threat is real. Why is Speaker Pelosi blocking something that the Senate has already passed unanimously? https://t.co/rz11LysiS0 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 13, 2022

McCarthy further targeted Pelosi, questioning why she would delay a bill that unanimously passed the Senate weeks ago.

“I know the speaker just had a press conference in here. I’m told she said nobody is a threat over the weekend. I don’t know how she can say that knowing that you just captured a person who wanted to kill Kavanaugh and his family. So, was he not in any threat yesterday? I have no idea why the Democrats have held that bill for a month?” He questioned.

If the House requires changes to the bill and sends it back to the Senate, McCarthy continued, then those who required the changes are trying to “kill it” and are “jeopardizing lives.”

“If you think something needs to be added, run it by itself,” the congressman said. “I think you’re jeopardizing people’s lives. I think you’re jeopardizing the safety of the Supreme Court.”

