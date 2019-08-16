Peter Fonda Dead at 79

The great Peter Fonda has passed away at age 79.

Fonda, an icon and star of acclaimed films including Easy Rider and Ulee’s Gold, died of respiratory failure due to lung cancer, his family announced in a statement.

“In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts,” the family statement reads. “As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy. And, while we mourn the loss of the sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life.”

They add, “In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”

[photo via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]

