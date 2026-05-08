Trump Wishes Happy Mother’s Day Weekend ‘To All’ – Including Just Anyone Who Got a Job Last Month

President Donald Trump wished a Happy Mother’s Day weekend to everyone, but “especially” every American who got a job in the month of April – regardless of whether they are mothers or even women.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. economy added 115,000 jobs last month, beating expectations of 55,000. The unemployment rate remained at 4.3%.

On Friday night, the president took to Truth Social to boast about the jobs numbers while fusing them with a message about Mother’s Day, as well as his long-running complaint against outgoing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The result was well-wishes “to all,” regardless of gender or parental status:

Happy Mother’s Day weekend to all, especially to the 115 THOUSAND AMERICANS who found jobs in the month of April alone! As usual, over 90 percent of Bloomberg Economists (nearly all of whom have a “Terminal” case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!) underestimated the strength of the Trump Economy. Despite the best efforts of Jerome “Too Late and Won’t Leave” Powell, and the America Hating Democrat Party, more Americans are working today than ever before. Happy Mother’s Day and, know that, we are MAKING AMERICA WEALTHY AND SAFE AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The post was accompanied by a bar chart showing April’s gains versus expected job gains.

On Mother’s Day in 2023, Trump – then a presidential candidate – fired off a message to the moms of his political opponents.

“Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country,” he wrote at the time.

Earlier in the day, Madison Mills of Axios panned the jobs gains.

“But if you look under the hood, unfortunately not the best news, right? When you look at the revisions, we’re still negative over the last couple of months,” she told CNN.

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